LFD recommending evacuation of Garden Village in East Lawton

The Lawton Fire Department is recommending the evacuation of Garden Village.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to the potential of flooding as area flood gates are open and more precipitation is expected, the Lawton Fire Department is recommending evacuation of Garden Village in East Lawton.

This is the area south of NE Rogers Lane, off of NE Village Drive.

City officials say first responders are on site making door-to-door contact with residents and working to mitigate risk. Residents are encouraged to evacuate and monitor weather and updates to the situation.

Certain roads in this area, through the evacuation and monitoring process of first responders, are closed to general travelers.

For more information and updates, visit the City of Lawton’s website: https://www.lawtonok.gov/alerts/flooding-info-garden-village-east-lawton.

