7News First Alert Weather: Scattered showers & storms continues to pose a flood threat through Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A Flood Watch continues for Harmon, Jackson, Greer, Beckham, Kiowa, Tillman, Cotton, Comanche, Caddo, Grady, Wilbarger, Hardeman, Childress, Cottle, King, Crowell, Foard and Washita counties through Tuesday at 1:00 PM.

A front remains nearly stationary over Texoma, therefore scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue firing up until the front begins to dissipate by Wednesday morning. Some areas have already received up to 6-9′' of rainfall and with additional rainfall expected it won’t take long for low lying areas and areas with poor drainage to flood. A trough ahead of an another approaching cold front will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 80s each day. Our average high this time of year is 94 degrees.

A cold front will bring in a slightly drier airmass in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend. The front will dissipate rather quickly, leaving a chance for hit and miss showers and storms.

