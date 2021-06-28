Expert Connections
Fire destroys home in Pecan Valley neighborhood

By Makenzie Burk
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) -A house in the Pecan Valley neighborhood in west Comanche county is a total loss after it went up in flames Sunday.

It happened around 11am.

Several emergency crews responded to the blaze including Lawton Fire, Cache VFD, Pecan Creek VFD, Indiahoma VFD, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Comanche County Emergency Management, and Comanche County Memorial EMS.

At this time the cause of the fire is not known.

Emergency management tells 7 news 2 dogs and 1 cat were unaccounted for.

