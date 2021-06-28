First Alert Forecast ( 6/28AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It has been a wet and rainy weekend. Before we get to the forecast today-- let’s back up and just show some of these rain totals across southwest Oklahoma. 5.9, 3.7 (Headrick), 2.4, 4.3 (Cache), 8.1 (east of I-44), 5.8, 4.8 (Elgin), 5.1, 5.5 (Anadarko), 5.1, 2.8, 3.8, 5.7 (north of Amber) and 4.9 inches.

Flooding could occur in areas that received heavy rainfall this past weekend. Low lying areas, roads, and creeks/streams are vulnerable to flooding, so be aware when driving this evening and turn around if you see any roads or paths underwater.

A stationary front will provide us with scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms through out the day today. Activity will pick up by the late morning/ early afternoon. While the flood watch expires at 7 this morning, another one could be issued with more concerns going forward. With continued clouds, precipitation, and saturated ground-- temperatures will once again remain well below average, in the upper 70s to low 80s for highs! East to northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Rain chances are in the forecast everyday for the upcoming week thanks to the stationary front on top of Oklahoma. The front should move out of Texoma by the middle of the week, but a deepening trough from the north will continue to allow showers and storms until the weekend. Rain chances should decrease significantly by this weekend, hopefully giving us dry weather for the 4th of July next Sunday. Highs will stay in the mid-80s this week, and we don’t look to rebound to the 90s until the following week. Once the rain moves out by the end of the week, enjoy the un-summer-like weather before hot temperatures return!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

