Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man who was reportedly visiting New York City with his family was shot and wounded in Times Square by a stray bullet during gunfire from a possible dispute between vendors.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot in the back about 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

Sunday’s shooting took place near the site of a May 8 shooting that wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl.

A man was later arrested following that shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuation recommendations lifted for Garden Village in East Lawton
Evacuation recommendations lifted for Garden Village in East Lawton
Lawton Police responded to an assault Saturday morning at 15th and Williams Avenue.
Lawton Police Department investigating incident with man sent to hospital
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
One person injured in early morning shooting in Lawton
Major changes to turnpikes across Oklahoma are coming next month. They will no longer accept...
No need for cash at turnpikes soon
Showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the day with unseasonably cooler temperatures
First Alert Forecast(6/27AM)

Latest News

Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Search underway for hidden treasure in Utah
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 28th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 28th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 28th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 28th