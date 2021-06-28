Expert Connections
One person injured in early morning shooting in Lawton

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
By Makenzie Burk
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -One person was injured in a shooting outside of the Lavish Lounge in Lawton early Sunday morning.

According to Lawton Police, it happened just before 4am outside of the club.

The victim was heading inside when she heard gunshots.

That’s when she realized she had been shot in the leg.

Emergency crews arrived and transported her to Southwestern Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.

No further information was released, and an investigation is ongoing.

