Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban.

Over two dissenting votes, the justices left in place lower court rulings that found the policy unconstitutional. The case involved former high school student Gavin Grimm, who filed a federal lawsuit after he was told he could not use the boys’ bathroom at his public high school.

The Gloucester County, Virginia, school board’s policy required Grimm to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex — female — or private bathrooms.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted to hear the board’s appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuation recommendations lifted for Garden Village in East Lawton
Evacuation recommendations lifted for Garden Village in East Lawton
Lawton Police responded to an assault Saturday morning at 15th and Williams Avenue.
Lawton Police Department investigating incident with man sent to hospital
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
One person injured in early morning shooting in Lawton
Major changes to turnpikes across Oklahoma are coming next month. They will no longer accept...
No need for cash at turnpikes soon
Showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the day with unseasonably cooler temperatures
First Alert Forecast(6/27AM)

Latest News

Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in...
Police: 2 dead, 15 wounded in separate shootings in Chicago
A tropical storm warning was issued for parts of the South Carolina coast as a tropical...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms
When Betty Littlejohn left for church Sunday morning, the road on southwest Railroad and Bishop...
Woman saved from sinking vehicle in Lawton
A deputy in New Mexico saved a choking child's life, and it was captured on his dashcam.
VIDEO: Deputy saves choking 1-year-old during traffic stop
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France...
US warns that Islamic State extremists still a world threat