Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms

A tropical storm warning was issued for parts of the South Carolina coast as a tropical...
A tropical storm warning was issued for parts of the South Carolina coast as a tropical depression forms.(CNN Newsource)
By JEFF MARTIN
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the South Carolina coast following the formation of a tropical depression.

The tropical storm warning stretches from Edisto Beach northeastward to South Santee River.

Forecasters said Monday that the storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts along the coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina.

The storm was located about 145 miles east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina.

A U.S. Air Force Reserve aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday evening to give forecasters more data.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuation recommendations lifted for Garden Village in East Lawton
Evacuation recommendations lifted for Garden Village in East Lawton
Lawton Police responded to an assault Saturday morning at 15th and Williams Avenue.
Lawton Police Department investigating incident with man sent to hospital
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
One person injured in early morning shooting in Lawton
Major changes to turnpikes across Oklahoma are coming next month. They will no longer accept...
No need for cash at turnpikes soon
Showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the day with unseasonably cooler temperatures
First Alert Forecast(6/27AM)

Latest News

Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in...
Police: 2 dead, 15 wounded in separate shootings in Chicago
When Betty Littlejohn left for church Sunday morning, the road on southwest Railroad and Bishop...
Woman saved from sinking vehicle in Lawton
A deputy in New Mexico saved a choking child's life, and it was captured on his dashcam.
VIDEO: Deputy saves choking 1-year-old during traffic stop
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France...
US warns that Islamic State extremists still a world threat