Weekend rain causes floods, debris on roads

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County and City of Lawton crews spent the day working to clear debris from storm drains.

Over the next several days you’ll see city of Lawton crews in various locations doing what they can to help water flow easier.

“We have two crews running out doing inlets. This is my hot shot crew they run to the places where we have a lot of problems that comes with clogging. As you can see from the truck that’s only two areas. If you can tell it gets really bad,” Drainage Maintenance Superintendent Jose Ramirez said.

There’s also crews out working in the county, making sure roads are safe to drive on and bridges are safe to cross over.

“They’re using there stock piles of rock to get rock back on the roadways. Road graters are out there trying to smooth things up, and get the roads back in shape. I think they’ve shut down right now as of building roads and stuff, but crew are out there picking up limbs, and hauling debris off,” Comanche County Emergency Management Director Michael Merritt said.

People should still use caution when driving on county roads because some of them have not been treated.

Avoid driving through areas that are still flooded, Merritt said they had to rescue several people this weekend.

“We still have some flooding on south of Lee boulevard. I believe Bishop road is still closed down. Coombs road, and Tinney road all the way down to New Hope. So, travel back and fourth by East Cache Creek, south of Highway 7 is still pretty slim,” Merritt said.

Ramirez with the city said there’s a few things the community can do to help prevent drains from getting clogged.

“When people mow, try not to throw you clipping out into the streets. Littering is a large problem we had, it all collects right where the drains are at, and they also sometimes clog up our pipes,” Ramirez said.

