Woman saved from sinking vehicle in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With flooding being an ongoing issue, first responders rescued people from dangerous waters all day on Sunday in southwest Oklahoma.

For one Lawton woman, a peaceful ride home from church turned into a life or death situation.

When Betty Littlejohn left for church Sunday morning, the road on southwest Railroad and Bishop was clear, but on her return, flowing water began to cover her car in a matter of seconds.

“I was going home from church and the water just came up so fast,” Littlejohn said. “It washed me off the road.”

Pure panic went through her body. With her heart racing, Littlejohn called 911.

Chris Fields happened to be coming back from lunch when he saw her.

“I was about to turn around when I seen this car stranded, but then I seen the head moving,” Fields said. “I knew it was about to get pretty bad. It wasn’t real bad yet, so I just drove through the water and picked her up and put her in my truck.”

Together, they waited for the Flowermound Volunteer Fire Department to get her sinking car out of the rushing waters.

Littlejohn calls him her hero, but he said it was just the right thing to do.

“I did ten years in the army,” Fields said. “It’s something I’m used to doing, serving community, serving people, so it’s not big deal. Just something we do.”

According to Rachael Huey from Comanche County Emergency Management, stories like Littlejohn’s are all too common when it floods here.

“You can see the water behind me does not look very deep,” Huey said. “It does not look very threatening, but that water is moving very fastand can move a vehicle off the roadway in seconds. Not to mention, we don’t know what’s under that water. The roadway could be completely washed away, and as soon as you go in there, so are you.”

From home evacuations to boat rescues, she dealt with the aftermath of the storms all day Sunday.

“Make a plan,” Huey said. “If you know your area normally floods, make a plan, have a place where you can go, have a go kit ready to go. Move any belongings that you’re worried about to higher ground, move them to safety, and do not, under any circumstances, drive into the water.”

Huey said with more rain expected over the next week, people should continue to use caution.

