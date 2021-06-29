158 new Coronavirus cases reported across southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Health has reported 158 new Coronavirus cases across Southwest Oklahoma for the last week.

Health officials said 147 of the new cases were from Comanche County.

Oklahoma reported 1504 new cases of the virus last week.

There have been 14,407 cases of the Coronavirus in Comanche County since the pandemic began, and 200 deaths from the virus.

Vaccines are available to Oklahomans who are 12 years old and older.

