Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Lower rain coverage tomorrow, but rain chances spike ahead of a late week cold front

Unseasonably cool temperatures stick around
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, cloudy skies with lingering showers and storms, which will continue to pose a flooding risk for much of Texoma. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. A Flood Watch remains in effect for several counties until 9:00 pm.

On Wednesday, a weak ridge and a dissipating front will bring a lower coverage of showers and thunderstorms. This will be great for areas that need water to recede from the previous couple of days. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

A trough and an approaching cold front will increase rain chances at the end of the workweek, and it won’t take much rain for flooding to become a concern for areas who have received several inches of rainfall over a short period of time.

The cold front will move through on Friday and rain chances will gradually taper off as slightly drier air arrives in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
One person injured in early morning shooting in Lawton
One dead after being hit by car in Lawton
Andrew Smalts
UPDATE: Missing teen found in Lawton
The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. on I-44 at mile 46, just north of Medicine Park.
One ejected, taken to hospital in I-44 crash
When Betty Littlejohn left for church Sunday morning, the road on southwest Railroad and Bishop...
Woman saved from sinking vehicle in Lawton

Latest News

Colby Ty Hamlin
Man pleads guilty for attacking corrections officer
WIC has five Certified Lactation Specialists available to support parents with their lactation...
WIC resuming in-person services on Thursday
A mental health clinic open to all military veterans and their families is now open near 38th...
Mental health clinic in Lawton helping veterans, their families
Mental health clinic in Lawton helping veterans, their families