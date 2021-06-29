7News First Alert Weather: Lower rain coverage tomorrow, but rain chances spike ahead of a late week cold front

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, cloudy skies with lingering showers and storms, which will continue to pose a flooding risk for much of Texoma. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. A Flood Watch remains in effect for several counties until 9:00 pm.

On Wednesday, a weak ridge and a dissipating front will bring a lower coverage of showers and thunderstorms. This will be great for areas that need water to recede from the previous couple of days. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

A trough and an approaching cold front will increase rain chances at the end of the workweek, and it won’t take much rain for flooding to become a concern for areas who have received several inches of rainfall over a short period of time.

The cold front will move through on Friday and rain chances will gradually taper off as slightly drier air arrives in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

