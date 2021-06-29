Expert Connections
85 sign up for Recyclops program in Lawton

The Lawton City Council approved the recycling services agreement with Recyclops.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Eighty-five people have already signed up for a recycling service in Lawton.

On June 22, the Lawton City Council approved the recycling services agreement with Recyclops. The agreement makes collecting, hauling and recycling of certain materials available to people in Lawton city limits. Those materials include metals and bi-metals, plastics, corrugated cardboard and paperboard as well as newspapers, magazines, catalogs and books.

The subscription to the service costs $12 a month.

Officials with the City of Lawton said by Tuesday, June 29, about 85 city residents had already pre-enrolled for the program. Recyclops needs 100 sign-ups in order to start.

To sign up, people can go here.

