First Alert Forecast (6/29AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s another cloudy and wet start to this Tuesday morning! A weak front is oriented southwest to northeast across the state enhancing the threat for showers and thunderstorms. Expect mainly rain today with isolated thunder and lightning. Our severe threat is, and will continue to stay, very low! Grab the rain gear before heading out the door and probably the extra layer! Temperatures to start off the day are in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures today will rise into the 80s for most with light east to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

A flood watch remains in place for counties counties along and west of I-44 until 9PM tonight. Additional rainfall is expected and with nearly saturated grounds, sustained or heavy rainfall will likely cause flooding! Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop!

This wet pattern will continue for much of this week as a trough digs in leading to a very wet and moist airmass overhead. Some riding will take place by tomorrow meaning rain showers will stay fairly isolated. Overall coverage on showers/ storms will be less likely tomorrow than the last several days. Tomorrow will stay in the mid 80s with light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

By Thursday, the ridging treats and another trough depends. This will help a cold front dive southward resulting in more widespread showers and thunderstorms. To reiterate again, the severe threat (hail and winds) stays very low so look for heavy rain, thunder and lightning. Given how much rain we have seen the last several days, Thursday will need to be watched for as another day with broader flooding potential along the front.

Fridays temperatures will stay in the upper 80s with the chance for showers and storms still! Southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. The cold front will move further south during the day with highest chance for showers/ storms staying confined to the southern part of the area. On the flip side, northern parts will see a much lower chance for precipitation by Friday afternoon.

High pressure is expected to continue to build in from the north on Saturday, helping to push precipitation chances even further south and finally giving our area a chance to dry out a bit this weekend after an extended period of drenching rains! With that being said-- the chance for an isolated shower can’t be ruled out fully over this fourth of July weekend.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

