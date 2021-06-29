IAmResponding app conflict resolved for volunteer fire departments

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Issues that arose between area volunteer fire departments and the City of Lawton over the IAmResponding app and the city’s use of a Computer Aided Dispatch, or CAD, service, have been resolved.

7News first reported on the issues back in January.

Tyler Technologies issued a statement says that the CAD service should now be compatible with IAmResponding:

“Our company recognizes and respects the important role volunteer firefighters and paramedics play in protecting our communities. Working with the City of Lawton Information Technology Department and Microsoft, Tyler resolved a way of relaying information from our Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system to the IamResponding application in a secure manner on Friday, June 25, 2021. Tyler appreciates the patience, diligence and cooperative spirit of all parties working together to find a solution to this matter.”

