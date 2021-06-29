Expert Connections
IAmResponding app conflict resolved for volunteer fire departments

They had the fire out in about 20 minutes. (Source KSWO)
They had the fire out in about 20 minutes. (Source KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Issues that arose between area volunteer fire departments and the City of Lawton over the IAmResponding app and the city’s use of a Computer Aided Dispatch, or CAD, service, have been resolved.

7News first reported on the issues back in January.

Tyler Technologies issued a statement says that the CAD service should now be compatible with IAmResponding:

“Our company recognizes and respects the important role volunteer firefighters and paramedics play in protecting our communities. Working with the City of Lawton Information Technology Department and Microsoft, Tyler resolved a way of relaying information from our Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system to the IamResponding application in a secure manner on Friday, June 25, 2021. Tyler appreciates the patience, diligence and cooperative spirit of all parties working together to find a solution to this matter.”

Tyler Technologies

