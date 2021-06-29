Man pleads guilty for attacking corrections officer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery in Comanche County.

Colby Ty Hamlin was previously convicted of first-degree manslaughter and escape from arrest.

Hamlin was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections with nine years suspended.

Hamlin’s one year served will be in the Comanche County Jail. He will be supervised for two years of probation afterward.

Investigators said in April 2020, Hamlin assaulted a correction security officer at the Lawton Correction and Rehabilitation facility. Video footage showed he hit the officer multiple times with his hands across the officer’s face and body, resulting in the officer having to undergo surgery later on.

Hamlin was sentenced in 2013 for previous offenses to 20 years in DOC with 10 years to serve.

