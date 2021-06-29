Mental health clinic in Lawton helping veterans, their families

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A mental health clinic open to all military veterans and their families is now open near 38th and Lee in Lawton.

One of the main goals of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock is to destigmatize seeking mental health treatment as a whole.

“There’s a large number of veterans that come back home from 18 years of war and they don’t seek the mental health services they need because they’re afraid of what others might think of them. What’s good about our clinic is we can provide that mental health service confidential and destigmatized,” said Outreach Coordinator Taylor Poindexter.

The clinic offers treatment for a wide variety of issues.

“We treat the whole gamut, anxiety, depression, adjustment disorders, marital issues, familial issues, anything that you could really think of that could be a struggle. We’re really here to stack hands for the VA, fill in any gaps that are needed and just really be here for those community,” said Clinic Director Amista Chambers.

This clinic is the only of its kind in Oklahoma, and Lawton was chosen for a reason.

“We’re proud to be in the Lawton area because per capita, Lawton has the highest density of veterans in the state of Oklahoma,” Poindexter said.

The clinic takes nearly every insurance and said they won’t let inability to pay stop you from using their services. To make an appointment you can call the clinic at (580) 771-2662 or go to their website here. Once you’ve made an appointment, you’ll be speaking with people specifically trained in the issues military members might face.

“Our clinicians are trained in military cultural competency so they can be aware of everything that would be surrounding this community,” Chambers said.

“They will understand when a veteran is in here and he’s relating his experiences to the service that they understand that lingo of what he or she may be talking about,” Poindexter said.

The clinic is available to any active-duty service member, National Guard reserve or veteran regardless of discharge status, as well as their families. They focus on post-9/11 veterans but if there is care available, they will see pre-9/11 veterans as well.

