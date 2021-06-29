Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Mental health clinic in Lawton helping veterans, their families

By Will Hutchison
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A mental health clinic open to all military veterans and their families is now open near 38th and Lee in Lawton.

One of the main goals of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock is to destigmatize seeking mental health treatment as a whole.

“There’s a large number of veterans that come back home from 18 years of war and they don’t seek the mental health services they need because they’re afraid of what others might think of them. What’s good about our clinic is we can provide that mental health service confidential and destigmatized,” said Outreach Coordinator Taylor Poindexter.

The clinic offers treatment for a wide variety of issues.

“We treat the whole gamut, anxiety, depression, adjustment disorders, marital issues, familial issues, anything that you could really think of that could be a struggle. We’re really here to stack hands for the VA, fill in any gaps that are needed and just really be here for those community,” said Clinic Director Amista Chambers.

This clinic is the only of its kind in Oklahoma, and Lawton was chosen for a reason.

“We’re proud to be in the Lawton area because per capita, Lawton has the highest density of veterans in the state of Oklahoma,” Poindexter said.

The clinic takes nearly every insurance and said they won’t let inability to pay stop you from using their services. To make an appointment you can call the clinic at (580) 771-2662 or go to their website here. Once you’ve made an appointment, you’ll be speaking with people specifically trained in the issues military members might face.

“Our clinicians are trained in military cultural competency so they can be aware of everything that would be surrounding this community,” Chambers said.

“They will understand when a veteran is in here and he’s relating his experiences to the service that they understand that lingo of what he or she may be talking about,” Poindexter said.

The clinic is available to any active-duty service member, National Guard reserve or veteran regardless of discharge status, as well as their families. They focus on post-9/11 veterans but if there is care available, they will see pre-9/11 veterans as well.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
One person injured in early morning shooting in Lawton
When Betty Littlejohn left for church Sunday morning, the road on southwest Railroad and Bishop...
Woman saved from sinking vehicle in Lawton
A house in the Pecan Valley neighborhood in west Comanche county is a total loss after it went...
Fire destroys home in Pecan Valley neighborhood
The Elgin Tag Agency and other businesses have closed down or changed hours due to the damage.
Repair efforts underway in Elgin after severe flooding
Evacuation recommendations lifted for Garden Village in East Lawton
Evacuation recommendations lifted for Garden Village in East Lawton

Latest News

Mental health clinic in Lawton helping veterans, their families
The City of Lawton Youth & Family Affairs Committee is hoping to help local nonprofits with...
City of Lawton committee hopes to help nonprofits
Andrew Smalts
UPDATE: Missing teen found in Lawton
No serious injuries reported in 11th and H accident
Two taken to hospital after crash on 11th in Lawton