One dead after being hit by car in Lawton

(Source: Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after he was hit by a car.

According to a report by Lawton Police, around 9:35 p.m. Monday, an officer spotted two men running toward a 1992 blue GMC pickup truck near Southwest 17th and B Avenue.

The men told police they saw a man riding on a bicycle when he was hit by a Toyota Sedan. They told police that the sedan then drove off before the man was then hit by the GMC pickup and was caught underneath it.

Lawton police said the man died.

According to an incident report, someone from the pickup truck was detained and taken in for a blood draw.

Lawton police said no arrests have been made.

