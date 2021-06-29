One ejected, taken to hospital in I-44 crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Comanche County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. on I-44 at mile 46, just north of Medicine Park.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol crash report, three vehicles were heading west on I-44 when a 2021 Cadillac Escalade in the outside lane attempted an improper lane change and hit a 2004 Ford F250.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash caused the Ford F250 to cross both lanes, hit a guardrail and then roll one time. The driver was also ejected about 30 feet. He was admitted to a hospital in fair condition.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

