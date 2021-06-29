Expert Connections
OU Health creates new health system

The new organization will reinvest clinical earnings into research and education activities.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The University of Oklahoma and University Hospitals Authority and Trust are set to merge their clinics and hospitals into Oklahoma’s first comprehensive academic health system, OU Health.

OU President Joseph Harroz, Junior, said the merger creates a singular leadership, operational and financial function and will offer collaborations between physicians and researchers for complex medical problems.

OU Health already added an eight-story North Tower at the OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center last fall.

The addition added 144 beds, 32 operating rooms and advanced technology to the campus.

