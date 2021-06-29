Repair efforts underway in Elgin after severe flooding

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Clean up efforts are underway in Elgin after weekend storms caused serious damage to a major road and flooding at local businesses.

A majority of the damage isn’t on city property, but on land owned by Stillwater Central Railroad, a railroad company.

Mayor JJ Francais said he’s reached out to the company multiple times, with no response, so he took it into his own hands.

“We’ll suffer the wrath of the railroad if they want to,” Francais said. “They’re welcome to show up to city hall. I’ll hold a town hall for them, and they can explain to the citizens why we had to do it and they wouldn’t clean their property up, but other than that, I’m working with what I got.”

Crews have been cutting down trees in the alleyway on H Street and digging a trench for the water.

The Elgin Tag Agency and other businesses have closed down or changed hours due to the damage.

As someone who’s owned a business that flooded, Francais said it’s heartbreaking.

“If that business is closed because of flooding, then that’s a loss of sales tax revenue, and it’s not just the sales tax, but it’s the employee wages,” Francais said. “It’s everything that that business generates productivity-wise is gone, simply because they’re flooded because of the railroad.”

A Street is blocked off with caution tape.

He’s urging drivers not to remove it or trying to go around it.

“If you fall in there and get hurt, I will send an officer, and they will write you a ticket for going around the barriers,” Francais said. “It’s a misdemeanor offense to violate these barriers. I am not doing this out of an ego trip or anything. I am doing it out of an abundance of caution.”

According to Francais, BAE Systems also needs to use A Street to transport equipment to the military.

He said there is nothing under the road to keep it from collapsing under pressure. That’s why he said he needs to hear from Stillwater Central Railroad.

“All I need is a piece of paper,” Francais said. “It’s a permit that says ‘You’re in our right of way. You can patch the road.’ Once they do that, I’ll come in here, we’ll have a crew rip the section out that’s messed up, our concrete as a temporary fix and we’ll rock and roll and get this road back open.”

Francais said he doesn’t know what the cost will be yet, but he’s crossing his fingers they’re within his discretionary spending limit.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.