Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 29th

By Xavier McClure
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In your headlines for today: Applications are now open for the state’s Back to Work Initiative. Plus, a new bill that would allow 18-year-olds to carry firearms without a permit. Also, hunting news involving the amount of wild turkey that can be killed during the Spring hunting season. Details in your Texoma Sunrise Headlines on your Tuesday, June 29th

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

