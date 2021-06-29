Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.(Walmart via CNN Newsource)

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
One person injured in early morning shooting in Lawton
When Betty Littlejohn left for church Sunday morning, the road on southwest Railroad and Bishop...
Woman saved from sinking vehicle in Lawton
A house in the Pecan Valley neighborhood in west Comanche county is a total loss after it went...
Fire destroys home in Pecan Valley neighborhood
The Elgin Tag Agency and other businesses have closed down or changed hours due to the damage.
Repair efforts underway in Elgin after severe flooding
Evacuation recommendations lifted for Garden Village in East Lawton
Evacuation recommendations lifted for Garden Village in East Lawton

Latest News

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Driver faces DUI charge over crash on Rogers Lane
Surgeon General discusses variants, masks, and immunity
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
safds
Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse