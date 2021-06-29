WIC resuming in-person services on Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Staff at the Women, Infants and Children Offices at the Comanche County Health Department is preparing to welcome clients back for in-person services later this week.

Through the pandemic, WIC served many clients via telehealth services.

Now, Licensed Registered Dietician Lauren Hickman said they’re excited for people to see the new lactation rooms and other improvements.

She believes they’ll help mothers feel more comfortable.

“That’s really just to foster more breastfeeding support to give breastfeeding or pumping moms a space to do that, a private space,” Hickman said. “We’ve had them over the years, but they were looking a little run-down. They needed a face-lift and so that’s what we have been using some of our grant money on during this time of COVID.”

Hickman said there are many health benefits from breastfeeding, plus it strengthens the bond between mom and baby.

Even with all the positives, breastfeeding statistics are low in our community.

“They are right there at the state average, but just low enough that it’s not a common, everyday thing that you see,” Hickman said. “I think our goal here, with WIC with our remodel, is to just normalize it. To make it seem like a regular part of having a baby.”

Destinee Reese is a WIC client turned part-time employee and mother of three.

She said the education WIC’s given her on breastfeeding and nutrition choices changed her life.

“You know, your first kid, you’re new to it,” Reese said. “You don’t know what you’re doing. They helped show me different positions, talking me through it, encouraging because you need a support system to be able to breastfeed. You can’t without it.”

They have five Certified Lactation Specialists available to support parents with their lactation goals.

Hickman hopes to meet more moms like Reese and help change negative stigmas surrounding breastfeeding.

“It is important that moms don’t feel shamed, ashamed of breastfeeding and that they feel welcome to do it,” Hickman said.

Applicants have to meet the income criteria and be an Oklahoma resident. For more information, you can reach out to the health department at 580-248-5890.

