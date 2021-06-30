Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

$35m given to 181 Oklahoma school districts

Oklahoma State Department of Education logo
Oklahoma State Department of Education logo(Oklahoma State Department of Education)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Education is awarding grants to 181 school districts statewide.

$35.7 million has been made available to help schools meet the needs of students in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. It will be used to hire school counselors and school-based mental health professionals.

The money comes from federal relief funding. The grant program is called the Oklahoma School Counselor Corps.

“Schools have wrestled with inadequate numbers of counselors and mental health professionals for far too long,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “Oklahoma children suffer from a higher rate of trauma than children in most other states, and the pandemic has only exacerbated such adversity. These grants can bring transformational change to schools, some of which have not had a single school counselor. With academic success dependent on student well-being, this marks a critical investment for our students.”

Officials with OSDE said the current student to school counselor ratio is 411 to 1, while the American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of 250 to 1.

The grants are set to fund half of the cost of the salary and benefits of qualified positions.

A total of 181 districts across the state are receiving the grants, with schools having requested 222 school counselors, 36 licensed social workers, 54 licensed mental health professionals, four recreational therapists and 42 contracted services.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after being hit by car in Lawton
Andrew Smalts
UPDATE: Missing teen found in Lawton
The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. on I-44 at mile 46, just north of Medicine Park.
One ejected, taken to hospital in I-44 crash
The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Driver faces DUI charge over crash on Rogers Lane
No serious injuries reported in 11th and H accident
Two taken to hospital after crash on 11th in Lawton

Latest News

Police said the teen jumped in the creek on 38th and J Avenue.
Missing teen rescued from creek in Lawton
Altus Mayor Jack Smiley's resignation goes into effect Wednesday, June 30.
Altus mayor’s resignation in effect Wednesday
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, June 30th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 30th
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, June 30th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 30th