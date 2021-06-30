Altus mayor’s resignation in effect Wednesday

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus mayor Jack Smiley’s resignation goes into effect Wednesday.

He announced his plans to resign in May at a city council meeting.

According to Smiley’s Facebook page, he was mayor of Altus for six years. He also said on his page it was an honor and a privilege to serve the community in that role.

He was also a city council member for four years, and was on the Altus Fire Department for 20 years, including three years as Fire Chief.

As for who will replace him as mayor, the Altus City Council will have to choose a replacement to serve out the remaining two years of Smiley’s term, which they will have 60 days to do once the vacancy is official.

If they cannot agree on a replacement, a special mayoral election will be called for voters to name a new mayor.

