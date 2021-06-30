Applications for Lawton Citizens Academy due

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will kick off its second Citizens Academy soon, and applications are due July 2.

The free and interactive program is to familiarize citizens with roles, services and operations which comprises the Lawton City Government.

The 14-week course includes site visits, as well as overviews of every major department within the City of Lawton.

It will be held for two hours a week, with most classes taking place at Lawton City Hall.

Applications are available to those 18 and up in the Office of the City Manager during traditional business hours and online at lawtonok.gov.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.