Cache, Elgin allow residents to buy firework permit

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Cities in southwest Oklahoma will join the rest of the country in celebrating the Fourth of July this weekend, some with big firework shows and events.

Elgin and Cache both offer a permit that residents can buy at City Hall, but there’s a time frame and rules they have to follow to participate.

In Elgin, residents will be allowed to discharge fireworks for the first time in a decade. With a permit, it’s allowed starting tomorrow until Sunday, from noon to 11 p.m.

Maor JJ Francais said it’s important for Elgin to have an opportunity to celebrate together and independently.

“So many of our residents fight everyday for our freedom, and we didn’t want to just take a passive role in fireworks, and so for many years, the only active fireworks in Elgin have been at the ballpark by residents shooting them off,” Francais. “That was a safety issue for me, so it’s let’s take it back home and let you celebrate in your backyard.”

Then at noon on Saturday, Elgin is hosting a kickball tournament at the Ball Park, with fun activities, vendors and food trucks set up until the firework show starts after nine.

“You’re going to see the most amazing firework show that you’ll see around here,” Francais. “We have over 1200 shells that we’re going to pop off in a very short amount of time. There’s going to be no shortage of light in the sky.”

Cache’s Code Enforcement Officer Paul Couture said this is a privilege for residents.

“We want to keep the children back,” Couture said. “Let the adults set off the fireworks and make sure that no one gets burned. Of course, animals being put back away so that they don’t try to jump into the fireworks.”

Fireworks can only be discharged on Sunday, between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

He said it’s critical those who participate follow the rules.

“Safety’s paramount with these fireworks,” Couture. “We want to be able to continue to support the city by allowing people to do that because most surrounding areas do not allow it at all and we don’t want them set off in our park or anything like that.”

In Cache the permit is $15, and in Elgin, it’s $25. In both towns, residents can pick up at permit until 4 p.m. on Friday.

