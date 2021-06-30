Expert Connections
Chisholm Trail Municipal Band to perform at Fuqua Park

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Trail Municipal Band will perform their traditional kickoff to the Independence Day celebrations with a concert July 1 at 8 p.m. at the Fuqua Park gazebo.

The 45-member band will share the stage with a 35-member community choir for three patriotic numbers.

The Stephens County Honor Guard will present colors at the beginning of the concert.

Veterans are invited to stand during their branch’s song during “Marches of the Armed Forces” medley.

Concert attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, bottles of water and bug repellant.

Additional parking is available at Fuqua Park in the lot south of the museums.

In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Duncan High School Auditorium with parking at the main high school lot.

