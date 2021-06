LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Apache Casino Hotel is holding a firework display this weekend.

The Heroes of America show will be this Sunday, July 4.

The festival field opens at 2 p.m. and there will be live music, food trucks and kids rides as well as a flyover.

The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

