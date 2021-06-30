Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (6/30AM)

Rain not out of the forecast completely today but do expect a lower chance overall
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

This cool and wet pattern continues for much of this week as a trough digs in leading to a very wet and moist airmass overhead. Some ridging will take place today meaning rain showers will stay fairly isolated. Overall coverage on showers/ storms will be less likely than the last several days. Highs will stay in the 80s to low 90s with light southeast to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Heading into tomorrow, the ridging treats and another trough depends and high pressure builds out in the Pacific northwest. This will help a cold front dive southward resulting in more widespread showers and thunderstorms. To reiterate again, the severe threat (hail and winds) stays very low, so mainly look for heavy rain, thunder and lightning. Given how much rain we have seen the last several days, Thursday will need to be watched for as another day with broader flooding potential along the front.

Fridays temperatures will stay in the upper 80s with the chance for showers and storms still! Southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. The cold front will move further south during the day with highest chance for showers/ storms staying confined to the southern part of the area. On the flip side, northern parts will see a much lower chance for precipitation by Friday afternoon.

High pressure is expected to continue to build in from the north on Saturday, helping to push precipitation chances even further south and finally giving our area a chance to dry out a bit this weekend after an extended period of drenching rains! With that being said-- the chance for an isolated shower can’t be ruled out fully over this fourth of July weekend.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

