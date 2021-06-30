Fort Sill to host 4th of July fireworks show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At noon on the 4th of July, the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill will commemorate Independence Day with a Salute to the Union ceremony.

The special ceremony will take place in front of McNair Hall and will be open to the public.

The event will also be livestreamed on Fort Sill’s Facebook page.

The 77th Army Band will headline the event by performing the 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky and there will be cannon fire from the 428 Field Artillery Brigade Salute Battery.

