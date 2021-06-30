Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fort Sill to host 4th of July fireworks show

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At noon on the 4th of July, the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill will commemorate Independence Day with a Salute to the Union ceremony.

The special ceremony will take place in front of McNair Hall and will be open to the public.

The event will also be livestreamed on Fort Sill’s Facebook page.

The 77th Army Band will headline the event by performing the 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky and there will be cannon fire from the 428 Field Artillery Brigade Salute Battery.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after being hit by car in Lawton
Andrew Smalts
UPDATE: Missing teen found in Lawton
The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. on I-44 at mile 46, just north of Medicine Park.
One ejected, taken to hospital in I-44 crash
The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Driver faces DUI charge over crash on Rogers Lane
Police said the teen jumped in the creek on 38th and J Avenue.
Missing teen rescued from creek in Lawton

Latest News

Small Business Administration
SBA makes disaster loans available for businesses in Southwest Oklahoma
Applications for Lawton Citizens Academy due
Man killed after being hit, dragged by truck identified
Two wanted for child neglect in Comanche County