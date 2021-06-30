Highway Patrol to have sobriety checkpoints this 4th of July weekend

Expert Connections
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with multiple agencies across Oklahoma to conduct sobriety checkpoints and high visibility patrols this 4th of July weekend.

A checkpoint is scheduled in Oklahoma County on Friday, July 2 from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers will be joined by Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies, and officers from the Choctaw and Harrah Police Departments.

Then again on July 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Norman. These activities are supported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Norman Police Department.

Last year, five people were killed on Oklahoma roadways and four of them were in alcohol/drug-related crashes.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

