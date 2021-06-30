Hobart museum features military movie exhibit

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - The General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum’s new exhibition, “Movies Go to War” is on display through July 30.

The exhibit features movie posters, military uniforms and content which shares the stories of classic and modern movies depicting military history from the Civil War to the War on Terror.

Admission to the museum is free and it’s open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

More information has been posted at TommyFranksMuseum.org.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.