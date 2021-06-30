Lawton Correctional Facility inmate charged with manslaughter

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility has been charged with manslaughter in an attack that resulted in his fellow inmate’s death.

According to an affidavit, prison staff reported an assault between two cell mates on June 13.

Investigators said Allen Christian told them he and Inman James got into an argument that ended with him punching James until he was on the floor and then stomping on his head several times.

Medical records confirmed James suffered facial fractures, multiple brain bleeds and was in respiratory failure. He was transported to OU Medical center in critical condition and later died.

Christian has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the case.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.