LPS offering summer jobs for students

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools are giving high school students a chance to make some money this summer.

This is the first time LPS has offered this opportunity to students.

They are able to work up to 40-hours a week making 12-dollars a hour this summer.

12-dollars an hour was enough for Eisenhower High School Junior Alex Yellowfish to put down the joystick, and get off the couch this summer.

“I decided to work to have money for school, getting a car or something like that. Paying for car insurance, and stuff, just to overall save money and just be wealthy,” Yellowfish said.

Working with LPS this summer gives students the chance to learn different trades and skills that they could use for a lifetime.

“We get them involved with our renovation crew we have here at Edison from painting to flooring, replacing ceiling tiles, pretty much whatever needs to be done. They get to learn a skill, a trade, and also help out our crew here,” Executive Director or Operations Jack Hanna said.

Students are assigned to different schools through out the district to help out with anything that needs to be taken care of.

In addition to the manual labor, they’re also getting some practical knowledge.

“They have to fill out the job application, fill out your W-2s, do payroll. There’s some life skills in there as they go through life. They are not just getting the education side, they are also getting real life application side of it when they go into the real world and join the workforce,” Hanna said.

Yellowfish said he’s taking it all in and wouldn’t mind doing it again next year if the program is offered.

“This is definitely helping, definitely during these younger years. That way as I grow up I can just become a more better worker,” Yellowfish said.

LPS is still accepting applications with a month left of summer.

Students can call shoemaker and ask for more information on how to apply.

