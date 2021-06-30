Man killed after being hit, dragged by truck identified
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have identified a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday night as Thomas John Hall.
Witnesses told police they saw Hall riding his bicycle when he was hit by a Beige Toyota Sedan off of 17th and B Avenue.
While the witnesses were walking over to try to help him, they said a pick-up truck then hit him and dragged him underneath it.
Hall died from his injuries.
The driver of the pick-up was taken in for a blood draw and questioning, according to a police report.
