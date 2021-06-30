Missing teen rescued from creek in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police rescued a missing 18-year-old from a creek in Lawton.

Police were looking for Andrew Smalts of Mustang Tuesday afternoon when an officer recognized him, but he ran from police and jumped in the creek on 38th and J Avenue.

Smalts had gone missing Monday night in east Lawton.

Police were able to pull him from the waters just before 6 Tuesday evening, and he was placed under emergency detention and taken to a hospital to be checked out.

