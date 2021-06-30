Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Missing teen rescued from creek in Lawton

Police said the teen jumped in the creek on 38th and J Avenue.
Police said the teen jumped in the creek on 38th and J Avenue.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police rescued a missing 18-year-old from a creek in Lawton.

Police were looking for Andrew Smalts of Mustang Tuesday afternoon when an officer recognized him, but he ran from police and jumped in the creek on 38th and J Avenue.

Smalts had gone missing Monday night in east Lawton.

Police were able to pull him from the waters just before 6 Tuesday evening, and he was placed under emergency detention and taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after being hit by car in Lawton
Andrew Smalts
UPDATE: Missing teen found in Lawton
The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. on I-44 at mile 46, just north of Medicine Park.
One ejected, taken to hospital in I-44 crash
The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Driver faces DUI charge over crash on Rogers Lane
No serious injuries reported in 11th and H accident
Two taken to hospital after crash on 11th in Lawton

Latest News

Oklahoma State Department of Education logo
$35m given to 181 Oklahoma school districts
Altus Mayor Jack Smiley's resignation goes into effect Wednesday, June 30.
Altus mayor’s resignation in effect Wednesday
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, June 30th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 30th
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, June 30th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 30th