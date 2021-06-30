A new report shows thousands of unaccounted deaths from 2020

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Questions surround last year’s Covid death toll, after a new report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).

The report said 2,893 deaths are missing.

Health experts say there is a large group of people who died, but the cause isn’t clear.

The missing, or unattributed deaths, could also be linked to Covid, at a time when the virus and testing for it were fairly new.

OSDH officials are currently working to reconcile the data... and will abide by CDC guidelines when reviewing the causes of death.

The Oklahoma State Medical Association will meet with OSDH next week to discuss their concerns.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.