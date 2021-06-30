Expert Connections
Oklahoma expands infrastructure for I-35 and I-40 projects

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant program is awarding $100 million to go towards two highway projects in Oklahoma.

“I’m excited to join my colleagues in Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation in announcing the more than $100 million in INFRA funding for two significant infrastructure projects in Oklahoma,” Congressman Frank Lucas said. “Investing in hard infrastructure is critically important to the economic prosperity of Oklahoma’s communities, allowing for increased commerce and economic development to spur growth not only along the corridors of I-40 and I-35, but towns across Oklahoma.”

There’s $50 million going to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for a lane addition and interchange improvement on I-40 and the Douglas Boulevard Interchange.

The rest will go to improve almost 7.4 miles of I-35 across the Texas and Oklahoma Border.

The Red River Bridge project will improvement traffic flow accommodations.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

