The Older Blind Independent Living Program helps local woman

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman has found help from the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.

Mary Ann Pawless struggles with macular degeneration, a common eye disorder among people over the age of 50 which causes blurred or reduced central vision.

Because of this, she said she wasn’t able to watch her favorite TV shows.

The staff from the department’s Older Blind Independent Living Program help teach independent living skills, adaptive aids and alternate techniques.

Areas of support include help with reading tasks, time telling, name signing, orientation and management.

Pawless uses a handheld magnifier with a light to read and adjustable magnifying glasses which enable her to watch her favorite TV shows.

“For a while there it was, poor me,” Pawless said. “I didn’t have the desire to try to do too much. I just kind of scooted around, but now it’s kind of like a whole new world they’ve opened up for me. I used to get kind of depressed, but that’s very rare now because I stay busy at home and doing the yard.”

The Older Blind Independent Living Program is part of the Service for the Blind and Visually impaired division of DRS, a state agency that assists Oklahomans with disabilities through vocational rehabilitation, education, employment, independent living programs and the determination of medical eligibility for disability benefits.

Last year, DRS served more than 76,000 Oklahomans.

