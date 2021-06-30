Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is reportedly set to present legal documents requesting to end her 13-year-old conservatorship.

Two sources said the singer has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition. It could come at any time.

Experts said her situation is unusual because many attorneys consider it unethical to ignore a client’s wishes in such a case.

But Spears didn’t choose her attorney, and it’s up to the judge whether to remove him.

News of the potential filing comes after Spears spoke out at an emotional court hearing last week.

She called the conservatorship “abusive” and said she wants her life back.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after being hit by car in Lawton
Andrew Smalts
UPDATE: Missing teen found in Lawton
The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. on I-44 at mile 46, just north of Medicine Park.
One ejected, taken to hospital in I-44 crash
The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Driver faces DUI charge over crash on Rogers Lane
No serious injuries reported in 11th and H accident
Two taken to hospital after crash on 11th in Lawton

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin: US and Britain both behind Black Sea ‘provocation’
New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.
Prosecutors examining cash bonuses at Trump Organization, sources say
Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
Flight delays, cancellations complicate summer travel
Isolated chances for rain today with highs in the 80s/90s
First Alert 7 Forecast