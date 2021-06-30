Two wanted for child neglect in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pair of arrests warrants are out for two Lawton people accused of neglecting a child.

Police are searching for Andrew Sewell and Julie Cabrera.

Investigators say that the child only weighed 15 pounds at one year old, and that doctors diagnosed the child with failure to thrive.

Both Sewell and Cabrera are charged with a felony count of child neglect.

Cabrera’s bond is set at 25-thousand dollars, while Sewell’s is set for 50-thousand.

