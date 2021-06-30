The Ups and Downs of June

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

June has to have been one of the strangest starts to summer in Texoma, even taking into account the fact that we live in the southern Great Plains. We started with unseasonably cool temps to kick off the month thanks to a cool weather pattern at the end of May. By the middle of June we were experiencing very warm temperatures and extremely high dew points, where heat index values soared anywhere between 105°-110°. However, within the last 10 days, a few cold fronts and a high amount of clouds have kept temperatures below average while also providing a lot of rainfall. This has caused flooding issues for low-lying areas and roads throughout Texoma. These changes in extremes along with weather patterns flipping like a switch are making a case for one of the wackiest June’s in recent years. Not to mention the periods of day-long severe weather and the stretch of days of abnormal ozone air pollution. Lets dive into the numbers.

The average temperature for the month of June was hovering just above 90°. Compared to past years, this was actually a slightly cooler June than normal, but not by much. You have to remember, even with the hot days of upper-90s that we had, we’ve also had a good amount of days in the 80s, which kept our average high below normal. In fact, only 16 days in June saw highs above 90° in Lawton, which is around half of the entire month.

kswo june summary (KSWO)

We started off way below average due to an unseasonably cool weather pattern at the tail end of May. Here in Lawton we began off June 1st with the coolest day of the month at 76°. To put that in perspective, the average high for a normal June 1st was 89°. From there, we didn’t even hit 90° until over a week into the month, getting to 91° on June 8th. In fact, June 8th was the only day in which the high temperature matched the average high temperature for that time of year, with every other day either being above or below average. From there we stayed in the 90s for about a couple weeks, slowly warming up to the upper 90s. Around the middle of the month, increased humidity values associated with high dew-points shot up our heat index values into the triple digits, with most areas around Texoma experiencing “feel-like temps” anywhere between 105°-110°. On June 20th, we experienced our highest temperature of the month in Lawton at 99°. Thankfully, here in Lawton we have yet to see the mercury spike into triple digits. After that, a strong cold front decreased our high temperatures by -20° over 24 hours getting down to the 70s in late June. But that didn’t last long as a strong warm front from the west bounced us back to the upper 90s two days later. In the last few days of June, a stationary front along with a moist air-mass have kept high temperatures in the 80s. Ironically, given the extreme changes in weather and temperatures we experienced this month, we are in the same position right now that we were at the end of May: entering the next month with below average temperatures and an unseasonably cool weather pattern.

kswo june temps (KSWO)

Although it may seem like we got a decent amount of rain this month, we actually had slightly less rain this month compared to a normal month of June. Here in Lawton we accumulated a total of 3.82″ of rainfall, with is -0.04″ below the monthly average of 3.86″, although some areas across Texoma experienced above average rainfall this month thanks to heavy rainfall in the past week. In fact, a majority of the total rainfall here in Lawton for this month came since Saturday June 26th, around 3.40″. On June 27th, we experienced a daily rainfall record in Lawton, accumulating 1.76″ over a single day. Not counting the past week, Lawton had only seen up to 0.42″ from the start of June until last Friday, which comes out to -3.44″ below the monthly average. These past few days saved our monthly total, and made this June statistically around an average month for precipitation as opposed to a very dry month. Although we are thankful for the rain, we think everyone agrees when we say that Texoma would rather have this precipitation spread out over the course of the month, rather than concentrated within a few days, which lead to flooding issues and the flood-gates of the surrounding lakes having to be opened.

kswo june rainfall (KSWO)

Typically this time of year we experience a dry and hot weather pattern, however rain is still not out of the question, as our average rainfall for the upcoming month of July is 1.91″.

