Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

US home contract signings rebound in May

More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May.
More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May, a surprising rebound after months of cooling in the housing market, where lack of inventory has pushed prices to record levels.

The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales rose 8% to 114.7 last month, the highest reading for May since 2005. That’s up from 106.2 in April. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

Contract signings, considered a barometer of purchases that will take place in the next one-to-two months, are 13.1% ahead of where they were one year ago with the country in the throes of the coronavirus outbreak. It’s just the second month-over-month increase so far in 2021 but potentially foretell a strong finish to the summer season.

While there’s no shortage of people in the market to buy, many have been forced out by the lack of properties for sale, which along with rising material costs, have sent new and existing home prices to record highs.

All of the four major U.S. regions registered gains in contract signings from the previous month, with the Northeast jumping 15.5% in May.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after being hit by car in Lawton
Andrew Smalts
UPDATE: Missing teen found in Lawton
The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. on I-44 at mile 46, just north of Medicine Park.
One ejected, taken to hospital in I-44 crash
The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Driver faces DUI charge over crash on Rogers Lane
No serious injuries reported in 11th and H accident
Two taken to hospital after crash on 11th in Lawton

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea ‘provocation’
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, June 30th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 30th
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, June 30th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 30th
Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
As summer travel surges, so do flight cancellations