7News First Alert Weather: Flood Watch for parts of southwest Oklahoma through Friday morning

For tonight, mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s and winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

A surface trough ahead of an approaching cold front will increase showers and thunderstorms across Texoma on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for several counties in southwest Oklahoma due to already saturated soils from recent rainfall. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected through the first half of Friday until the front moves south of the area.

A drier airmass will allow rain chances to decrease into the holiday weekend, but a few pop up showers and storms can’t be ruled out from the heating of the day. No severe weather is anticipated for storms that develop.

Highs will remain unseasonably cool with temperatures staying in the mid 80s through early next week.

