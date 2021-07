LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new commander took charge of the Mighty 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base July 1.

The base welcomed Colonel Blaine L. Baker as the new 97th AMW commander and bid farewell to Colonel Matthew A. Leard.

Leard has served as the wing commander since June 21, 2019.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.