District Attorney Fred Smith retires

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche and Cotton County District Attorney Fred Smith has retired.

Smith was first appointed to the position in 2009 by former Oklahoma Governor Brad Henry.

He ran unopposed for the position and then won re-election in 2018.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka will take over for Smith until Governor Kevin Stitt names an appointment.

