District Attorney Fred Smith retires

District Attorney Fred Smith
District Attorney Fred Smith(Oklahoma District Attorney's Council)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche and Cotton County District Attorney Fred Smith has retired.

Smith was first appointed to the position in 2009 by former Oklahoma Governor Brad Henry.

He ran unopposed for the position and then won re-election in 2018.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka will take over for Smith until Governor Kevin Stitt names an appointment.

