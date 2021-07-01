Expanded Medicaid benefits rolling out in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Expanded Medicaid benefits are now rolling out in Oklahoma.

Last year, State Question 802 expanded Medicaid eligibility for adults ages 19 to 64 whose income is 138% of the federal poverty level or lower.

The state says more than 120,000 Oklahomans were approved for benefits through expansion since the beginning of June.

90% of costs for expansion enrollees will be paid for by the federal government.

