Expanded Medicaid benefits rolling out in Oklahoma
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Expanded Medicaid benefits are now rolling out in Oklahoma.
Last year, State Question 802 expanded Medicaid eligibility for adults ages 19 to 64 whose income is 138% of the federal poverty level or lower.
The state says more than 120,000 Oklahomans were approved for benefits through expansion since the beginning of June.
90% of costs for expansion enrollees will be paid for by the federal government.
