First Alert Forecast (7/1 AM)

Numerous showers continue for today and below normal temperatures
By Emma Landeros and Lexie Walker
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy *almost* Friday Texoma! Starting off the first day of July, we continue to stay below average for today with a high of 88° and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Numerous showers and thunderstorms and expected throughout this afternoon into the overnight hours. A Flash Flood watch continues for several counties until Friday early morning due to already saturated soils from recent rainfall.

A drier airmass will allow rain chances to decrease into the holiday weekend, but a few pop up showers and storms can’t be ruled out from the heating of the day. No severe weather is anticipated for storms that develop. Expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Highs will remain unseasonably cool with temperatures staying in the mid 80s through early next week.

Tropical Depression Five is now Tropical Storm Elsa with max sustained wind speeds of 40 mph.

Have a great rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros and Lexie Walker

